Bavaria Fiction Wraps Filming On Netflix’s ‘The Privilege’

Bavaria Fiction announced Netflix’s The Privilege completed its filming in Berlin and the Harz Mountain range.

The Bavaria Fiction production follows 17-year-old Finn as he suspects that a curse haunts his surroundings after a series of inexplicable events. Directed by Felix Fuchssteiner and Katharina Schöde, the horror film is based on an original script by Sebastian Niemann and Eckhard Vollmar. The film stars Maxx Schimmelpfennig, Lea von Acken, Roman Knizka, and Lise Risom Olsen.

Markus Zimmer, producer, said, “I am very pleased that this unusual horror film has been created by Bavaria Fiction together with Netflix. The Privilege impressively stages and highlights many of the fears adolescents universally share – particularly those of feeling alienated and misunderstood. Evil lurks everywhere – even where we least suspect it.”