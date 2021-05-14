Albert Whitman & Company Launches Prodco

Independent children’s book publisher Albert Whitman & Company announced the launch of Albert Whitman Media.

Led by Attila Gazdag as president, the new venture will develop and produce original media content based on popular titles from the publishing company’s portfolio for distribution across all media platforms. With his extensive career in the development of digital businesses worldwide, Gazdag will take the helm of the new operation. In the past, he has served in global operations and business development for companies like Disney, Warner Bros., the NBA, and others.

John Quattrocchi, president and co-owner of Albert Whitman & Company, stated, “We are extremely pleased to establish Albert Whitman Media and expand our expansive catalogue of the world’s most beloved children’s properties into all forms of media production and distribution. To lead this new ambitious new operation, we sought the leadership of a seasoned and experienced industry professional and are thrilled to have found that executive in Attila Gazdag.”

Gazdag commented, “Albert Whitman & Company’s rich history will serve as the foundation for Albert Whitman Media’s exciting future. The trusted brands that comprise our publishing parent’s extraordinary IP roster are certain to capture the attention of many of the most prolific studios and media platforms in the U.S. and around the world.”