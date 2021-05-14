ABC Renews eOne’s ‘The Rookie’ For S4

Entertainment One confirmed that The Rookie has been renewed for a fourth season by ABC in the U.S.

Co-produced with eOne and ABC Studios, the primetime series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD. He uses his life experience, determination, and humor to keep up with the rookies who are 20 years younger than him. The ensemble cast includes Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, and Richard T. Jones, among others.

Creator Alexi Hawley serves as showrunner and executive producer. In addition to Hawley, executive producers include Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, and Bill Norcross.

The Rookie has been licensed in more than 180 territories worldwide. The show has seen successful ratings in the U.S., Canada, and around the world. Audience growth continues to increase in several international territories, including France, Poland, Spain, and Brazil.