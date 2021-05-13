VIS And Telefe Start Production On ‘El Primero de Nosotros’

VIS, a division of ViacomCBS, and Telefe announced that production started on El Primero de Nosotros.

Written by Ernesto Korovsky and Romina Moretto, with the collaboration of Micaela Libson and Juan Ciuffo, El Primero de Nosotros portrays a group of friends whose lives change forever in the wake of unexpected news.

The cast of the comedy-drama features Benjamín Vicuña, Paola Krum, Luciano Castro, Jorgelina Abruzzi, Damián de Santo, and Mercedes Funes. Filming will take place in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

El Primero de Nosotros will air on primetime on Telefe and stream on Paramount+.