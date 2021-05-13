Up The Ladder: Sky Studios

Sky announced the appointment of Cécile Frot-Coutaz as CEO of Sky Studios.

Based in London, Frot-Coutaz will oversee funding, development, production, and commissioning teams for scripted original series. She will also be responsible for the company’s portfolio of production companies, including Blast! Films, Jupiter Entertainment, and True North, among others. She begins in her new post in September 2021.

Frot-Coutaz currently serves as head of YouTube in EMEA. She also previously served as CEO of Fremantle.

Dana Strong, group chief executive of Sky, commented, “Cécile is a global leader in content and entertainment and has the bold vision and unique mix of experience needed to take Sky Studios to the next level of becoming a European production powerhouse. She is perfectly suited to lead Sky Studios as we ramp up our investment in original content and look ahead to cameras rolling at Sky Studios Elstree next year.”

Frot-Coutaz added, “Sky is a company that I have always admired as a content maker, as a partner and as a consumer. Like the rest of the industry I have witnessed the launch of Sky Studios just over two years ago and have seen the ambition and speed by which the organization has grown. I could not pass up the opportunity to lead the studio through its next phase of growth and look forward to getting started later this year.”