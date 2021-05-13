PBS Picks Up ‘Icon: Music Through The Lens’ From FilmRise

FilmRise confirmed that PBS picked up the U.S. domestic broadcast and digital rights to Icon: Music Through The Lens.

Produced with Universal Music Group’s Mercury Studios, the six-part original series charts the fascinating lives of those who have documented popular music in images. Produced and directed by Dick Carruthers, the series places curator and music photographer Gered Mankowitz in conversation with various photographers and musicians. Some of the guests include photographers such as Jill Furmanovsky, Kevin Westenberg, and Terry O’Neill, and musicians like Alice Cooper, Nick Mason of Pink Floyd, Lars Ulrich of Metallica, and many others.

Icon: Music Through The Lens will premiere in the U.S. across PBS stations this summer.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, said, “FilmRise and our production partner Mercury Studios are thrilled that the Icon documentary series will be presented to U.S. audiences on PBS. This is a comprehensive and definitive series that will appeal to all lovers of music and photography and we feel that the series uniquely and distinctly immerses the viewer in the culture and history of this fascinating art form.”

Pictured: The Beatles by Terry O’Neill