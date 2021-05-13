AMC Network’s Acorn TV Launches In Spain

Orange TV in Spain expands its on-demand offering with Acorn TV, the streaming service from AMC Networks.

Orange TV subscribers will be able to access the wide range of drama, mystery, and comedy series from the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. The content will be available in both Castilian dubbing and subtitled options. At launch with Orange TV, Acorn TV presents drama series such as Apple Tree Yard, Capital, and Gemma Jones. Its British comedy programming features No Offence, Finding Joy, and Kingdom. The platform’s mystery content includes The Bletchley Circle, Endeavor, and Agatha Christie’s Poirot, among many others.

José Antonio Guzmán, head of Strategy and Negotiation at Orange TV, commented, “The essence of our offering is making sure our subscribers can access the best television content from the international market at any time. Thanks to the addition of Acorn TV, they will now also be able to enjoy an initial catalogue of more than 800 episodes of British productions provided by the service, whose prestige within the world of entertainment knows no borders.”

Matthew Graham, general manager at Acorn TV, added, “We are very excited to continue expanding our distribution alongside Orange TV, one of the main telecommunications operators in Spain, and we are eager for Orange viewers to have the opportunity to watch some of the very best in television from Britain and beyond, with most of these series available for the first time in Spain.”