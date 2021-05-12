VIS Launches Black Narratives Initiative

VIS, a division of ViacomCBS, launched Black Narratives (Narrativas Negras) to develop multi-ethnic and inclusive representation in content.

Based in Brazil, the writing room of Black writers will be led by Marton Olympio (pictured), with the cooperation of Renata Diniz, Eliana Alves Cruz, Estevão Ribeiro, and Lidiane Oliveira. In addition to serving as diversity and inclusion consultants, the writers group will develop projects for series, fiction, and films.

Federico Cuervo, SVP and head of VIS Americas, stated, “For us to be successful, it’s important that the content we develop speaks to and attracts the different viewers that are out there. We especially want to raise those voices and highlight stories that are not well represented in media. Black Narratives is an important first step; however, it only marks the beginning of our efforts to create more diverse content that represents cultures worldwide. This initiative is starting in Brazil but will be replicated in other regions to enrich our product offering with different perspectives that identify with other ethnicities and groups.”

Olympio, director of Black Narratives, added, “Writers are storytellers. We are extremely excited to be a part of this project and be able to share our stories, important stories that need to be told, all over the world.”