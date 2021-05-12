Sony Canal Rolls Out On Pluto TV And XUMO

Sony Canal, Sony Pictures Television’s free, ad-supported streaming television destination for Spanish-language audiences, rolled out channels on the Pluto TV and XUMO platforms.

Sony Canal Competencias, dedicated to reality shows from Latin America, will be available to XUMO consumers. The channel features titles such as Escape Perfecto (Raid the Cage) and Ruleta Rusa (Russian Roulette).

Pluto TV will welcome Sony Canal Comedias, the channel showcasing iconic sitcoms and comedy series, and Sony Canal Escape Perfecto, the channel entirely dedicated to the competition series Escape Perfecto (Raid the Cage). In May, Sony Canal Comedias will also highlight Casados Con Hijos (Married with Kids) (pictured), Aqui No Hay Quien Viva, Quién Manda Quien? (Who’s the Boss?), and Mi Bello Genio (I Dream of Jeannie).