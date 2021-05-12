NENT Group Presents ‘Red Election’

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) introduced Red Election as its latest Viaplay Original series.

Produced by Mopar Studios, Red Election features a stellar cast headlined by Stephane Dillane, Lydia Leonard, and James D’Arcy. Directed by Jill Robertson and Paul Murphy, the drama takes place with a terrorist plot in London as the backdrop. Danish secret service agent Katrine and British intelligence agent Beatrice must work together in a desperate race against time and navigate a web of lies, murder, and power struggles. Red Election will debut on NENT Group’s streaming service Viaplay in 2021.

A+E Networks International will oversee global distribution.

Filippa Wallestam, chief content officer of NENT Group, stated, “The stakes couldn’t be higher in this tense and absorbing story of international intrigue with a truly stellar cast. At the same time, the complex relationship between the two lead characters gives the series a very human center. Red Election is NENT Group’s latest spectacular international co-production that shows how quickly our storytelling is moving to the global stage.”