Global Agency Secures Sales for ‘The Phoenix’

Global Agency announced that The Phoenix has been picked up by Israel’s Dori Media, Romania’s Kanal D, and North Macedonia’s Sitel.

Produced by Pastel Film, the new drama takes place in a mansion turned upside down by murder and vengeance. Filmed in Cappadocia, the series follows the beautiful Zümrüt in her quest for love amidst the jealousies and betrayals of the wealthy Demirkan family.

The Phoenix originally aired on primetime on FOX in Turkey.

Izzet Pinto, founder and CEO of Global Agency, remarked, “We are proud to be the distribution partner for FOX and also look forward to achieving great success for their series The Phoenix. Cappadocia is a mystical place with visual richness. I believe viewers will be very interested. We look forward to seeing The Phoenix in the international programming of several channels across the world.”