Electric Entertainment Partners With Nova Vento For ‘As I Am’ Theatrical Release

Electric Entertainment teamed up with Nova Vento for the theatrical release of As I Am in the U.S this summer.

Produced by Toby Cook and Matthew Cook of Fablemaze Production Company, Guy Davies’ directorial debut tells the coming-of-age story of small-town adolescence. The film follows Kai, an aspiring writer, and his friends, in their last week as high school seniors. This pivotal time will awaken sexual desires in them, cost one of them their life, and leave each of them changed forever. The cast includes Harry Lloyd, James Faulkner, and Joshua Glenister.

Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment, said, “Our partnership with Nova Vento marks Electric’s return to releasing films theatrically. With people beginning to return to movie theaters, we couldn’t be more delighted to bring this beautifully crafted film to U.S. audiences on the big screen.”

Brandon Smith, president of Nova Vento Entertainment, added, “This is a beautifully done film with themes that resonate deeply with audiences of all ages. We couldn’t be more delighted to partner with Electric Entertainment on bringing such a fantastic film into theaters for film lovers to enjoy on a big screen.”