BBC Four Picks Up ‘The Hunt For A Killer’ From Banijay Rights

Banijay Rights confirmed that BBC Four acquired The Hunt For A Killer.

Co-produced by Yellow Bird, SVT, and Film i Skåne, the Swedish true-crime drama series revolves around the disappearance and murder of a young girl. The series follows the 16-year investigation led by the local police force. The series will air on the channel and BBC iPlayer this summer.

International sales for the series were also made with SBS for Australia, RTL for Germany, and NBCUniversal for France.

Chris Stewart, SVP UK & Eire of Banijay Rights, commented, “The Hunt For A Killer has been described as Sweden’s answer to Manhunter, compared with True Detective, and is worthy of the accolades. Brutally authentic and masterfully directed by Mikael Marciman, it’s a true crime drama that’s guaranteed to get under the skin and we can’t wait to share it with the BBC audience.”