Up The Ladder: Bavaria Fiction

Bavaria Fiction promoted Nina Maag to the role of head of High-End Streaming Content.

Reporting to Jan S. Kaiser, managing director at the company, Maag will oversee the development, financing, and production of projects for streamers and platforms. She is currently developing the sci-fi series Orion, a reboot of Raumpatrouille – Die Phantastischen Abenteuer des Raumschiffes Orion.

Maag has served as an executive producer for film and series at Bavaria Fiction for two years. Before that, she served as managing director and executive producer at Construction Film.

Jan S. Kaiser, managing director of Bavaria Fiction, said, “Originals developed in Germany for global streamers as well as non-linear fiction programs in general are becoming increasingly important in the production business. To reflect this important growth area alongside our core business of commissioned productions for the public broadcasters, we are now also creating the necessary structure to best facilitate this under Nina’s leadership. Nina’s 25 years of experience with national and international premium productions, her extensive network and her great intuition for stories make her the ideal candidate for this significant role.”