SPI/FilmBox And Digital Virgo Deliver Channels Across Africa

SPI International teamed up with Digital Virgo to launch eight products from the SPI portfolio across multiple territories in Africa.

Digital Virgo subscribers will have access to FilmBox Africa, FilmBox Arthouse, Gametoon, FightBox, Fast&FunBox, DocuBox, FashionBox, and 360 TuneBox. The deal covers several territories throughout Africa, including Senegal, Morocco, Cameroon, Tunisia, Mali, and Congo, among others.

Recently, Digital Virgo partnered with Molotov to expand its reach in the African market. SPI’s eight channels will also be accessible through Molotov’s OTT service.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe & Africa at SPI International, commented, “We are delighted to collaborate with Digital Virgo to bring SPI’s home of great entertainment to multiple territories in Africa and introduce viewers to the breadth of our content, covering so many different genres that people of all ages and interests will definitely find something that they can enjoy.”

Vincent Taradel, CMO of Digital Virgo, added, “Our solutions to monetize TV & VOD content are constantly enriched with new partners and an approach combining global entertainment but also more specific and local content. The partnership with SPI International fully meets this strategy and we are excited to bring these high-quality TV channels to our customers in more than 10 markets in Africa.”