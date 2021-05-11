Pluto TV Adds Telefe Noticias For U.S. Audiences

Pluto TV announced the addition of Telefe Noticias to its platform in the U.S.

The live news channel will allow Pluto TV users to watch the four daily Telefe news broadcasts from Argentina. The newscasts cover general interest items, special investigations, political and economic analysis, from skilled journalists.

Pluto TV users can access news from Telefe through four different channels: Buen Telefe, El noticiero de la gente, Telefe Noticias, and News Staff. Telefe presents an informative and wide cover of national and international events, including more than 500 hours of content.