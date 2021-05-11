Monte-Carlo TV Fest Returns In-Person In June

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival will be held as an in-person event from June 18-22, 2021.

The festival will showcase 27 programs from 14 countries in its three official competitions, News, Fiction, and Prince Rainer III Special Prize. Winners will be announced at the Golden Nymph Awards Ceremony on June 22.

This year’s event will also feature an expanded business track for industry executives. The agenda includes panel discussions and keynote conversations. The Business Content portion of the festival is available through Pass PRO.

Find the nominees for the official competitions here.

Laurent Puons, CEO of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, stated, “Our 2021 event honors the storied history of the Festival, while setting the stage for our next decade. Despite a challenging climate for the entire industry, it does so with a glorious in-person celebration of all things television, after last year’s forced cancellation.”

Puons continued, “We have wide-ranging and exceptional global content nominated for Golden Nymph Awards. The number of programs participating in the competition, shows the ever-growing interest of productions and talent to claim this trophy, a timeless symbol of internationally recognized quality. This enthusiasm confirms that our event remains the pre-eminent Festival in Europe.”