Landmark Studio Group Sends Elon Gold Comedy Show To Crackle Plus

Landmark Studio Group teamed up with comedian Elon Gold to bring It’s Not A Show with Elon Gold to the Crackle Plus VoD platform.

It’s Not A Show began when Gold’s household doubled overnight in March 2020 during the COVID-10 pandemic. Gold converted his back office into a studio and began calling comedy colleagues. Catching up with old friends soon developed into brilliant conversations about comedy, life, success, and disappointments. The show’s pilot episode will premiere on the streaming platform this summer, with additional episodes currently in development.

Executive producers include showrunner Bob Mercer, Scott Weinstock, Willie Mercer, Gold, and Landmark’s David Ozer and Tim Rouhana.

Gold remarked, “It was the unique circumstances of 2020 that created a housing situation that forced me to… leave my house. Luckily I have a detached back office where I hid for months on end from my family and caught up with old friends, like Jim Gaffigan who I hadn’t spoken to in years. It was a time of great creative inspiration, as well as starvation, since my back office doesn’t have a kitchen. I am thrilled to work with Landmark, Bob and Scott to bring my not-show to a wider audience, and by wider, I mean fatter.”

David Ozer, CEO of Landmark Studio Group, said, “For over 25 years, Elon has been respected and loved in the comedy world with many of his classic comedy bits having gone viral around the world. It’s Not A Show with Elon Gold will deliver a fresh take on the talk show format for Crackle Plus fans that will provide an intimate peek into the lives of renowned comedians and entertainers.”