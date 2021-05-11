Acorn TV Presents ‘The Real Manhunter’ In June

Acorn TV will premiere the full series of The Real Manhunter on June 14, 2021.

Produced by Revelation Films Production in association with Sky and Goldfinch Entertainment, the Acorn TV exclusive series features former Detective Chief Inspector Colin Sutton as he revisits memorable cases from his 30-year career. The series also includes participation and contribution from fellow police officers and journalists who covered the cases.

Sutton was also recently portrayed by Martin Clunes in the Acorn TV original Manhunt, which returns with new episodes this fall.

Abacus Media Rights oversees international distribution for the series.