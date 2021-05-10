VIS Americas And Fox Telecolombia Wrap Production On ‘Latin Flow’

VIS Americas, a division of ViacomCBS, and Fox Telecolombia finished production on the new musical reality show Latin Flow.

Latin Flow follows nine singers, songwriters, dancers, and producers, as they embark on their journey toward stardom. The cast includes Pitizion, Daniela Legarda, Mabiland, Loy, Gelo Arango, Nati Boulier, Itzza Primera, Luisa, and La Mona Osorio. Produced and developed in Medellin, Colombia, the series will show these talented individuals as they navigate their accomplishments, heartbreaks, and more.

The series will be available on MTV Latin America and Amazon Prime Video.