Oprah Winfrey And Prince Harry Premiere ‘The Me You Can’t See’ On Apple TV+

Apple TV+ unveiled The Me You Can’t See from co-creators and executive producers Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

The Me You Can’t See sees Winfrey and Prince Harry lead discussions surrounding mental health and emotional well-being. The multi-part documentary series features high-profile guests alongside a range of people living with the challenges of mental health issues.

Executive producers include Terry Wood and Catherine Cyr from Harpo Productions, as well as Jon Kamen and Dave Sirulnick from RadicalMedia.

Oprah Winfrey said, “Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion and honesty. Our series aims to spark that global conversation.”

Prince Harry commented, “The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss or grief, which feels – and is – very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty.”