NENT Group To Produce Two English-Language Films Per Year

Nordic Entertainment Group announced its plans to produce two major English-language films every year.

NENT Group’s film commitment will highlight the stories of famous and lesser known Nordic figures. The first project to come out the company’s announcement will be Hilma, a biopic on the Swedish artist and feminist pioneer Hilma af Klint. Written and directed by Lasse Hallström, the film will explore the enigmatic life of the artist whose unconventional art went unnoticed for decades. Lena Olin will star as Hilma af Klint in her later life, with Olin and Hallström’s daughter Tora Hallström portraying her younger years.

Lasse Hallström commented, “I’ve spent three years trying to understand the mystery of Hilma af Klint. This is a story about an unwavering search for the truth about humanity and the universe, at a time when men made all the rules. Despite so many obstacles, Hilma created art that influences our lives today. My ambition is for the audience to experience these struggles with all their senses.”

Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group chief content officer, stated, “Hilma af Klint literally changed the way we look at the world. She happens to be Swedish, but her story says something important to audiences everywhere. It’s so special to work with talents of the calibre of Lasse, Lena and Tora, and it’s even better when the project means so much to everyone involved. Hilma and our coming films make NENT Group’s ambitions clear. Nobody in the Nordic region is thinking as big as this.”

Pictured: Lasse Hallström,Tora Hallström, and Lena Olin.