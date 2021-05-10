Berlinale Confirms Outdoors Summer Special

The Berlinale confirmed that the Summer Special event will be held outdoors at 16 venues in Berlin.

The opening will take place on June 9 at the Museum Island Berlin, the main venue of the summer event, where the awards ceremony will take place on June 13. Hygiene and security plans will be coordinated with the venues.

The Summer Special programming will be revealed on May 20, with tickets available on May 27.

Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian, directors of the Berlinale, stated, “We’re extremely pleased about the new concept for the Berlinale Summer Special, despite having planned it differently at the outset. Audiences will be getting a very special, collective festival experience – something we’ve all been missing for such a long time. The Summer Special is geared towards re-igniting the desire to go to the cinema, and to contributing to the revival of cultural activities with an audience. We’ll be able to present the festival program to Berlin audiences in almost every part of the city at a total of 16 venues, including a specially created outdoor cinema at the historic Museum Island Berlin as the main venue.”