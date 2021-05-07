ZED Presents ‘Raising Notre Dame’

ZED will launch the new event series, Raising Notre Dame.

Produced for ARTE France, the three-part series follows experts and architects in the reconstruction of the Notre Dame, the 850-year-old cathedral. Combining live footage with CGI technology, the series also includes rare historical and archival material.

Producers include the award-winning Christine Le Goff and the acclaimed Marion Papillon. Vincent Amouroux will direct.

Raising Notre Dame is scheduled for completion in spring 2022.

Christine Le Goff, producer for the series, commented, “This series is not just about science or a unique architecture, it is about an extraordinary human effort. It is about emotion, resilience, courage and faith in the future. This documentary series combines all these elements in powerful storytelling, served by visuals never done and never seen before.”