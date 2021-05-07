TV France International’s Le Rendez-Vous Goes Online

TV France International announced that this year’s edition of Le Rendez-Vous [email protected] will take place entirely as a digital event.

Le Rendez-Vous [email protected] 2021 will feature a program of video content, Super Highlights, project pitches, and themed conference sessions. The platform will be supported by Screenopsis, the database for French programs for export.

In addition, the Studio du Rendez-Vous [email protected] is planning to set up once again in Paris, where members and big names will be invited for the event’s filming.

TVFI chairman Hervé Michel and executive director Sarah Hemar stated, “Against a backdrop of a second year of the COVID crisis, sadly, buyers have once again told us that they will not be able to travel in September. As a result, the TV France Board of Directors has decided to hold the 27th edition of Le Rendez-Vous [email protected] as a digital event for the second year running.”

Michel and Hemar added, “TV France members, partners and buyers turned out in force in 2020, and we are confident they will do so again this year. We now aim to create the best conditions to encourage even more interactions and exchange. And at the same time, we are enthusiastic and optimistic that we will be able to meet again in person in Biarritz in September 2022.”