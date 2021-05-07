Sinking Ship’s ‘Lockdown’ Launches In Spanish As YouTube Original

Sinking Ship Entertainment announced that the first two seasons of Lockdown launched on May 5, 2021, for Spanish-language audiences as a YouTube Original on the Kids & Family channel.

Created and produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment, Lockdown shares new perspectives on the pandemic from the show’s six friends. Shot entirely via webcam and smartphone, each season presents a new mystery for the six friends to solve together, from a distance.

Lockdown originally launched in June 2020. The series went on to win the Prix Jeunesse Award for the Special Achievement Prize as well as The Innovation & Ingenuity Award in Kids Programming at the 2020 Content Innovation Awards.

Nadine Zylstra, head of Family, Learning and Impact for YouTube Originals, commented, “We’re excited about launching the free-to-stream series in Spanish to bring its timely and meaningful messages to an even broader audience and extend its reach to young Spanish-speaking viewers.”

J.J. Johnson, executive producer and founding partner of Sinking Ship Entertainment, remarked, “COVID-19 is a real-world issue affecting teens everywhere, and we look forward to bringing this series that reflects the way they are living and interacting in the world today to an expanded audience. As Lockdown presents new perspectives on the pandemic through the eyes of the show’s six friends, it also tackles other important topics that are now top of mind for many teens and adults such as racism, mental health, and staying connected.”