MTV Latinoamérica And Paramount+ Release New Season Of ‘Acapulco Shore’

MTV Latinoamérica and Paramount+ confirmed the successful premiere of the eighth season of Acapulco Shore.

According to audience consultancy firm Techedge, the new season of the reality show rose to the number one program on pay TV in Latin American markets. The show also saw performance increases by four percent in Mexico, 26 percent in Colombia, and 110 percent in Argentina in the key youth demographics 18-34, 18-24, and 12-17.

The VIS Americas production premiered simultaneously on MTV and the streaming platform Paramount+. The eighth season is back with intense moments, parties, drama, flirtations, and more, with a cast of seasoned and new members.