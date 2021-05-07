HBO Max Orders Spanish-Language Original ‘García!’

HBO Max gave the greenlight to the new Max Original García!

Produced by Zeta Studios for WarnerMedia in Spain, Garcia! takes place in present-day Spain on the brink of political chaos. Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Santiago García and Luis Bustos, the series follows an investigative reporter who stumbles upon the existence of a cryogenically frozen super-agent. The cast includes Francisco Ortiz, Veki Velilla, Emilio Gutiérrez Caba, Francisco Reyes, and more.

The series will stream in 2022.

Miguel Salvat, executive producer for the series, said, “García! is a project with an enormous narrative and epic visual ambition. The tiniest details combine to become an action-packed adventure series, sometimes honoring the great genre traditions, but sometimes blowing them up.”

Antonio Asensio, president of Zeta Studios, remarked, “There is no doubt that García! is one of our biggest bets. It is a very ambitious project which involves an exciting challenge in terms of production – we are thrilled to bring the show to life. We are confident that partnering with HBO Max, one of the most important entertainment platforms, is the beginning of a fruitful collaboration.”