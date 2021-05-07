CAKE Teams Up With Bureau of Magic For ‘Dog Bird & Me’

CAKE entered a partnership with Bureau of Magic to develop Dog Bird & Me.

Based on the picture book series created by Bureau of Magic executive producer and writer Abram Makowka, the 2D animated comedy series depicts a six-year-old kid, Avery, with big ideas and his curious sister Dog Bird.

Ed Galton, CEO at CAKE, commented, “Over the last year, we have been working with Bureau of Magic on the development of Dog Bird & Me. We hope the result is a uniquely uplifting entertaining show that encourages positivity and acceptance through fun stories dedicated to the kid in all of us!”

Abram Makowka, creator and co-founder of Bureau of Magic, added, “Dog Bird & Me began as drawings for my son and his pre-school class. Developing this personal project with CAKE has been a gift. We can’t wait for the world to see what we’ve been working on!”