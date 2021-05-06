Lionsgate Signs Three-Film Deal With Leonine Studios

Leonine Studios secured three films for Germany and Austria in an all-rights deal with Lionsgate.

The German content house picked up the territory rights to Eli Roth’s videogame adaptation Borderlands, drama White Bird: A Wonder Story, and action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Previously Leonine struck a deal with Lionsgate for the global hit Knives Out. The company also acquired the upcoming action-comedy Shotgun Wedding.

Fred Kogel, CEO of Leonine Studios, stated, “We are proud to continue our close relationship with Lionsgate, an esteemed partner for top content, as we firmly believe in a strong box-office performance of high-quality event movies. We have built our theatrical slate as well as our digital and linear distribution based upon this strategy and will continue to do so.”