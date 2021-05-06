Dandelooo Inks Sales Deals For ‘The Treehouse Stories’

Dandelooo secured sales for The Treehouse Stories with international broadcasters and platforms.

Co-produced by Caribara Production, RTBF, and Bardaf! Productions, The Treehouse Stories mixes live-action with 2D animation to tell a story about a group of friends, a secret treehouse, and their favorite books. The series was originally ordered by Canal+ for Piwi+, Canal+, and My Canal.

Dandelooo announced several new broadcasters and platforms that signed onto the series. In Europe, the series was picked up by TV5 Monde, RTS for Switzerland, children’s streaming service Hopster for the U.K., ETB for Spain, Tfou Max for France, Estonian pubcaster ERR, HRT for Croatia, RTP for Portugal, Ceska Televize for the Czech Republic, OCS for France, Bayam for France, Arte Editions for French-speaking Europe, and LTV for Latvia.

In Latin America, the series was acquired by TVN for Chile and Argentinean kids channel Pakapaka.

Other sales were made with OkkoTV for Russia, TFO for French-speaking Canada, Good TV for Taiwan, U.S. Hispanic broadcaster HITN, North American streaming platform Ameba, Da Vinci Kids, and Azoomee and Majid Kids for the MENA region.

In additional, Dandeloo confirmed that Canal+ ordered season four of The Treehouse Stories for broadcast in the fourth quarter of 2022.