VIS To Co-Produce ‘Pastor’ With Fasten Films

VIS, a division of ViacomCBS Networks International, signed a deal to co-produce Pastor with Fasten Films.

Created and written by Natxo López, the fictional drama series follows Antonio, a controversial priest who lives a life full of contradictions and sin. A traumatic experience pushes him to change his faith and his existence forever, leading him to declare war on those who threaten his parishioners. Jorge Dorado, director of The Head and El Ministerio del Tiempo, is attached to direct.

Pastor will be sold to partners starting in 2022.

Dorado remarked, “With Pastor I want to create an overwhelming visual experience to disrupt and move the audience’s conscience. I want Pastor’s images to be smelled, and even chewed on, through this journey to the most remote places within human soul.”

López said, “Pastor is genre, social conflict and mainly a character-driven story. The tale of a beaten man that gets fed off and decides to fight to improve the lives of his peers. He’s a complex main character, whose questionable behavior makes us wonder if we’re witnessing the rising of a hero or villain.”