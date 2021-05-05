Up The Ladder: The Cartel

The Cartel brought on industry vet Kimberley Mooney as its newest manager in the Kids and Family department.

Mooney will report to Bradford Bricken, partner and manager. Before The Cartel, she served as senior director of Animation Development at Nickelodeon. She also spent 10 years at Disney, where she developed series such as Tron – Uprising, 9th Grade Ninja, and Big City Greens, among others.

With this latest appointment, The Cartel continues to expand into Kids, Family, and Animation content. Recently, the company partnered with Jenna Boyd on Field Day Entertainment, a new production company focused on kids and family content for streamers.

Bricken commented, “Kimberley loves animation and the wonderful artists who create it. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome this tireless artist advocate to our team.”