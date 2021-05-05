Channel 4 Commissions ‘The Rise of the Anti-Vaxx Movement’

Channel 4 commissioned Caravan and Quicksilver Media to produce The Rise of the Anti-Vaxx Movement.

The feature length documentary explores the origins and development of the anti-vaccination movement, featuring interviews with leading experts and proponents. All3Media International will oversee worldwide distribution.

Eamonn Matthews, executive producer at Quicksilver Media, said, “Just at the moment when Covid vaccines offer the best chance for saving the lives of millions across the globe, the anti-vaxx movement has grown in strength. The Rise of the Anti-Vaxx Movement (w/t) investigates this well-funded and organized movement and the methods it uses to draw in and hold its followers.”

Dinah Lord, executive producer at Caravan, added, “The Rise of the Anti-Vaxx Movement (w/t) is a timely and globally resonant story, providing a forensic investigation into the anti-vaxx business, exploring some of its more disturbing activities and shedding new light into a growing movement which has the potential to change the course of history.”