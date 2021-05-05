All3Media International Secures Deals For ‘Too Close’

All3Media International closed several sales deals for Too Close, the three-part psychological thriller from Snowed-In Productions.

Based on the novel of the same name by Clara Salaman, Too Close depicts the unfolding relationship between a forensic psychiatrist and her patient. Their sessions together become a complex psychological game with confusing and emotional undercurrents. The thriller debuted on ITV.

All3Media International secured deals with NPO for the Netherlands, YLE for Finland, DR for Denmark, VRT for Flemish Belgium, and Nova TV for Greece and Cyprus. HBO Central Europe signed a pan-territory deal for countries in Central Europe and the Balkans.

Another pan-territory deal was signed with BBC Studios Asia for rights in Asia for the SVoD service BBC First. BBC Studios ANZ secured the rights in Australia and New Zealand.

The series will also launch in North America as an AMC+ original.

Louise Pedersen, CEO at All3Media International, commented, “Too Close is packed with acclaimed talent on- and off-screen, led by the incredible Emily Watson and immensely talented Denise Gough. Executive Producer Ruth Kenley-Letts is an expert in bringing powerful female-led stories to screen – our international success with Snowed-In Productions’ Mrs Wilson is testament to that – so we know this new primetime drama will be a must-see with audiences worldwide.”