WAWA First Look Turquia Takes Place May 6

The Worldwide Audiovisual Women’s Association will host WAWA First Look Turquia on May 6, 2021.

WAWA First Look Turquia will feature eight Turkish companies that will present their productions to a group of Ibero-American buyers. The exclusive event is one of many initiatives organized by WAWA for 2021.

Participating companies include ATV, Calinos Entertainment, Eccho Rights, Global Agency, Intermedya, Kanal D, MISTCO, and Raya Group.