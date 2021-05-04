Up The Ladder: Banijay Rights

Banijay Rights promoted Claire Jago to EVP, EMEA Sales and Acquisitions.

In her expanded role reporting to CEO Cathy Payne, Jago will oversee the group’s cross-genre sales and acquisitions strategy across the entire region. She most recently served as SVP, Nordics for the distributor. Before the Endemol Shine Group acquisition by Banijay, Jago served as a a senior sales director for Endemol Shine International.

Cathy Payne, CEO of Banijay Rights, stated, “Claire has a proven track record across EMEA, is a determined sales force and demonstrates tremendous commercial judgment, making her the perfect fit for the role. We have worked together for years and I look forward to continuing to partner closely in further building out our success course in the region.”

Jago added, “Having spent almost 15 years working with some of the team and a vast amount of the catalogue, I am beyond proud to be taking the next step in the new world of Banijay Rights. With scale, an abundance of titles and a fantastic team around us, we have so much opportunity for growth across EMEA and I can’t wait to get started.”