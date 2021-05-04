NATPE Announces Four New Board Members

The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) announced the election of four new Board members.

The new appointees include Sarah Aubrey, head of Original Content at HBO Max; Dan Cohen, president of ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group; Sean Cohan, chief growth officer and president, International, at Nielsen; and Laura Kennedy, CEO of Avalon. They will all serve a term of three years. With their background in streaming, global distribution, data and analytics, international production, and talent management, the newly elected Board members will bolster the organization with their expertise.

Andy Kaplan, NATPE chairman of the Board, stated, “The addition of these four executives to our strong, diverse and experienced board embraces our objective through the next three years to continue to reflect the industry’s content and distribution while actively increasing the diversity of our membership.”