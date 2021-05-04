FilmRise Acquires Classic TV For New AVoD Channel

FilmRise picked up a package of classic television programs from Paul Brownstein Productions.

FilmRise’s new acquisitions will support the newly launched FilmRise Classic TV Channel and App. The deal includes the global TV and digital rights to The Dick Van Dyke Show, That Girl (pictured), and The Danny Thomas Show.

FilmRise’s Classic TV Channel and App also showcase The Rifleman, 3rd Rock From The Sun, Grace Under Fire, Highway To Heaven, My Favorite Martian, Midsomer Murders, and much more.

Max Einhorn, SVP Acquisitions & Co-Productions at FilmRise, commented, “These programs continue to resonate with audiences from generation to generation. They have stood the test of time and have become the foundation for the sitcoms that are created today. Marlo Thomas, Dick Van Dyke, Mary Tyler Moore, Danny Thomas . . . proven talent that continues to entertain as their legacies live on.”

Paul Brownstein said, “These shows define classic television. The comedy is timeless, and they have all been broadcast continuously for over 60 years. Thanks to FilmRise, the legacy streams on.”