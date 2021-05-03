Up The Ladder: Halcyon Television

The Connecticut-based Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, operator of streaming AVOD networks, today announced at the 2021 NewFronts the formation of Halcyon Television.

The company will launch Halcyon Television, a high-end premium scripted television studio led by industry veteran David Ellender (pictured) as CEO upon the closing of the Los Angeles-based Sonar Entertainment’s asset acquisition that was announced on April 9, 2021.

The closing on the 1,300-title television and film library, scripted development portfolio, and the existing TV series drama production, is expected to occur in the near future.