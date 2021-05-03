Up The Ladder: GMA Network

GMA Network announced the promotion of executives across several departments.

Redgie A. Magno (pictured) was named first vice president of the Business Development Department I (Drama Productions). Under Magno’s leadership, the Entertainment Group has produced memorable and highly rated productions. GMA Drama also promoted Cheryl Ching-Sy to senior assistant vice president. Ching-Sy will provide management support in furthering content production and development.

Darling De Jesus-Bodegon was upped to first vice president of the Business Development Department III. De Jesus-Bodegon and her team have continued to produce new episodes of the network’s flagship program All-Out Sundays, as well as the third season of The Clash.

Last month also saw promotions in the News and Public Affairs Group. Arlene Carney moved up to vice president for GMA Public Affairs, Jaileen Jimeno has been named senior assistant vice president, and Jaemark Tordecilla has moved on senior assistant vice president for News and Public Affairs Digital Media.

Lastly, Victoria T. Arradaza was named first vice president and head of the Supply and Asset Management Department.