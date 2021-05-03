SPI International’s FilmBox Launches In Netherlands

SPI International announced that FilmBox will be available in the Netherlands through M7 Group’s Dutch pay-TV brand Canal Digitaal.

Starting tomorrow, May 4, 2021, subscribers to the basic package of Canal Digitaal’s DTH platform will be able to watch the brand’s content. FilmBox offers a diverse content offering of Hollywood blockbusters, evergreen titles, and popular series. In May, the channel will showcase romance 10 Things We Should Do Before We Break Up, psychological horror film Unsane, and crime drama Crypto.

FilmBox will also present the linear TV debut of the hit show Narcos in the Netherlands. The first three seasons will air as well as the fourth, Narcos: Mexico.

Berk Uziyel, CEO at SPI International, stated, “FilmBox’s launch in the Netherlands is an exciting milestone for SPI International in terms of FilmBox’s expansion into the Western European market. FilmBox is included in operators’ basic packages and aims to target a different window and audience than our premium film service portfolio. FilmBox will have a different positioning in Western Europe compared to Central Eastern Europe and it will serve as a complementary gateway service to our premium Film1 portfolio.”

Uziyel continued, “We are delighted to spearhead FilmBox’s expansion in the Netherlands with our long-standing partners at the M7 Group who share our passionate commitment to making top-quality content more affordable and easier to access.”

Christiaan Puper, country manager at Canal Digitaal, commented, “We are extremely happy that we can offer FilmBox to our customers. There is an insatiable hunger for interesting content at the moment. Recently we have expanded our on demand offer with content from our parent company Canal+ and other valuable parties. The addition of FilmBox as a fixed channel is a great next step. With our distinctive services we think we are a rich addition to the established market.”