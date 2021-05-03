Mediaset Adds Two New Titles To ‘The Great Beauty’ Doc Event

Mediaset Distribution announced that two new documentary titles will be added to The Great Beauty, a series that broadcasts on Canale 5.

Hosted by Italian actor Cesare Bocci, Vatican, The Great Beauty takes viewers on a journey filmed with high-quality technology and drones. The new documentaries explore the architectural and natural heritage of Venice and Rome.

The documentary Venice, the beauty of the lagoon explores the famous lagoon city with its canals, ancient buildings, and courtyards. It delves into the story of the Doges and the millenary Republic, the works of brilliant artists, and more.

Rome – an open-air museum another unique city in the world takes a walk through the ancient imperium of Rome, offering a privileged view of famous Piazza di Spagna and Piazza Navona, among other attractions.

Claudia Marra, sales manager at Mediaset Distribution, commented, “The series of documentaries launched for the international markets is really appealing not only for the quality of the shots created by the drones but also for the Cesare Bocci’s contribute to explain the beauties of these Italian wonders to the world”.