Gusto TV Rolls Out AVoD Service On Rakuten TV In Europe

Gusto TV introduced its AVoD streaming service on Rakuten TV across Europe.

As part of Rakuten TV’s platform, Gusto TV’s culinary content will roll out in the U.K., Estonia, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark. More territories will be announced in the future.

Chris Knight, CEO and president of Gusto Worldwide Media, said, “Gusto TV is one of the most culturally diverse channels in the world as our programming celebrates cuisines from across the globe. Now, thanks to our partnership with Rakuten TV, we immediately bring Gusto’ TV’s joie de vivre to 10 more countries.”