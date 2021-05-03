‘Angkara Cinta’ Finishes Airing On Astro Prima Channel

Drama series Angkara Cinta, the Malaysian adaptation of ABS-CBN’s Tayong Dalawa, wrapped up its broadcast run last month.

Angkara Cinta revolves around two brothers who share the same name as well as the same love. The drama series aired from November 2, 2020 to April 9, 2021, on Astro Prima HD and the Astro Prima channel. In that time, it became the most-watched show on the channel.

Macie Imperial, head of Program Acquisitions and International Sales and Distribution at ABS-CBN, commented, “Angkara Cinta’s successful run in Malaysia affirms ABS-CBN’s expertise in creating stories that have universal appeal and inspires us to continue on our path to becoming a bigger content provider in the global market. We are grateful for the overwhelming response from our Malaysian audiences.”

Norzeha Mohd Salleh, channel manager of Astro Prima, added, “We are very happy and honored with the warm response that the drama Angkara Cinta received. It garnered the highest number of views on Astro Prima throughout 2020. So as a token of appreciation, we gave our viewers 45 additional episodes.”