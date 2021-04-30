MyZen TV 4K Rolls Out On M7 Germany

MyZen TV 4k will be added to M7 Germany’s Ultra HD portfolio.

MyZen TV 4K features practical lifestyle advice, inspiring tutorials, coaching, and exercises, with the aim of inspiring viewers to live a more relaxed life. The channel joins the M7 UHD portfolio, which includes Love Nature 4K and Insight UHD.

Marco Hellberg, managing director of M7 business partner Elviso Germany, said, “While the number of homes capable of watching UHD programs is rapidly growing, the availability of UHD TV content is still limited. Therefore the addition of MyZen TV 4K is great news, providing M7 partners with even more arguments to convince viewers to boost the quality of their TV offering.”

Nela Pavlouskova, managing director of MyZen TV, commented, “We are very excited to announce the launch of our channel MyZen TV 4K via M7 Germany. Our channel continues to provide its viewers with an enriching and cheerful experience by designing thematic shows around health, fitness, well-being, travel, nutrition, and some family entertainment, especially in the times that we are living in.”