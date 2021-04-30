HBO Max Launches Across Latin America In June

HBO Max will be available in 39 territories across Latin America and the Caribbean starting in June 2021.

Over the next two years, the streaming platform will develop over 100 local productions, which will be exclusive to the HBO Max platform. The Latin America programming will offer a variety of original productions, including the action comedy Búnker, romantic drama Amarres, musical drama Días de Gallos, and drama series The Missing.

In 2021, HBO Max subscribers will also have access to documentary series Bilardo, El Doctor del Fútbol and anthology stop-motion animated series Frankelda’s Book of Spooks.

Tomás Yankelevich, chief content officer of WarnerMedia Latin America, stated, “HBO Max is a new platform that is committed to telling the best stories that generate experiences and emotions in our fans across Latin America. Currently, we are working on productions that cover a wide variety of different genres and formats, with all kinds of local stories that are relevant to our consumers, reinforcing our commitment to local communities with our great Latin American talent and most certainly with our audience. And this is only the beginning.”