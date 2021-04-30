Fred Rogers’ ‘Donkey Hodie’ Launches May 3 On PBS KIDS

Fred Rogers Productions’ newest series, Donkey Hodie, will be released on PBS KIDS on May 3, 2021.

Produced with Spiffy Pictures, the puppet series follows the adventures of Donkey Hodie, the granddaughter of the original Donkey Hodie character from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. Created by Adam Rudman and David Rudman, and developed by Ellen Doherty, the series will encourage preschoolers to embrace challenges and work hard for their goals. In addition to original music, the series features reimagined versions of Rogers’ songs.

Fred Rogers Production was granted three million in funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting for the show. The funding agreement encompassed series production, digital content, station engagement, and promotional activities.

Linda Simensky, head of PBS KIDS Content, commented, “We’re thrilled to bring Donkey Hodie’s engaging, character-driven stories full of adventure, imagination and music to PBS KIDS.”

Ellen Doherty, chief creative officer of Fred Rogers Productions and executive producer on the show, said, “We hope Donkey and her pals will inspire kids to keep trying even when tasks get hard and to face challenges with an ‘I can do this’ attitude. The show will also help parents guide their children in becoming strong critical thinkers and problem solvers.”