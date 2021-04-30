Atresmedia Acquires ‘Mother’ From Nippon TV

Nippon TV announced that Atresmedia secured the scripted format rights to Mother.

The Spanish media group will remake the series in Castilian Spanish. Nippon TV has closed eight international deals for the hit drama. The scripted format has been licensed to CJ E&M in South Korea, MF Yapim in Turkey, Incognita in France, STB TV in Ukraine, JSL Global media in Thailand, Radiant Pictures in China, and GoPlay in Indonesia.

Mikiko Nishiyama, managing director of International Business Development for Nippon TV, commented, “Atresmedia is a powerful production company well known for the production of Money Heist, and we are extremely pleased to be announcing this new deal with them for our beloved series Mother. The poignant drama, which revolves around the universal theme of family and what it ultimately means to be a mother, continues to resonate across borders and achieve ratings success. We have found great partners in Atresmedia and we cannot wait to see their version which is certain to be well-received by the drama-loving audiences in Spain.”

Mercedes Gamero, director of Acquisitions & Sales of Atresmedia, added, “At Atresmedia we are extremely thrilled to have joined forces with our great partner Nippon TV to bring the beloved series Mother into Spanish for our audience. They will now enjoy our local adaptation of a proven success series that will captivate them for sure.”