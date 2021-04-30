‘1st Look Presents: Celebrity Sleepover’ Returns With New Episodes

LXTV confirmed all-new episodes of 1st Look Presents: Celebrity Sleepover for the fall.

Hosted by Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, the late-night series will continue to swap secrets and spill tea with famous celebrity guests. The first installment of the show featured Tiffani Thiessen, Sammy Hagar, and Cynthia Bailey, among others.

1st Look Presents: Celebrity Sleepover will continue to air in the same time slot following Saturday Night Live on NBC-owned television stations and affiliate stations.

Devanazio commented, “Every guest on our show has been so game from the moment the cameras turned on, and it’s clear that viewers felt a personal connection from the get-go — or was it my leopard jammies? I’m so grateful that NBC and LXTV have given us the chance to impress again, and I can’t wait for everyone to see what other ‘Bananas’ shenanigans I’ve got up my silky sleeve.”

Marni Sabia, vice president of Original Content & Development, LXTV Productions, added, “We’re thrilled that viewers immediately responded to the fun-loving energy the series brought to late night, and we’re excited to continue reinvigorating the format.”